We need to be in the Premier League on social media – Vince Cable

My latest short piece for the London Lib Dem email bulletin:

Although only elected the new Liberal Democrat leader on Thursday, Vince Cable has already several times made the point about how important social media is for the party. It provides us with a route to reach voters even though newspaper owners often dislike us and so many voters have letterboxes locked away behind intercoms and security doors.

Vince is an active tweeter and has also been regularly using his Facebook page, such as to set out his views on Europe and immigration. So if you don’t already, do go and follow Vince on Twitter and Like him on Facebook.