Lib Dems miss out on gaining council by-election by just 15 votes

Four council by-elections this week, all in England: two Conservative defences, one Labour defence and one Lib Dem defence.

The results? No seats changing hands with Lib Dem candidates in three of the four contests and a near-miss in gaining a seat from the Conservatives.

Disappointing not to see a Lib Dem candidate, but the party did not contest this ward either in the four previous elections since it was created on its current boundaries.

Commiserations to Jason Bingley who missed out on winning for the Lib Dems by just 15 votes. Although the Lib Dems didn’t quite gain the ward, it does show continuing recovery in the area following the gain of a county ward covering part of the area from Ukip in May. Top trivia: the Labour candidate had signed a Conservative Party nomination paper in May.

Congratulations to Sally-Anne Jarvis and the team.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

