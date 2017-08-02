The full agenda and directory for September’s Lib Dem federal conference in Bournemouth are now out and you can read them in full below. Included in the agenda for Saturday is the latest round of consultation on the party’s strategy.

Liberal Democrat conference: what you need to know The Liberal Democrats hold two federal (i.e. UK-wide) party conferences a year, a weekend in the spring and a week in the autumn. more

The agenda also confirms plans for the 2018 Liberal Democrat federal conferences. The spring federal conference will be in Southport and then for the autumn it is back to Brighton, with the option left open to move back to ending the conference on Wednesday . You may wonder ‘why Brighton again?’ The reason is that there are relatively few venues with all the facilities required for an autumn conference – there is much more to conference than simply people sitting in a hall, and hence the existence of a large hall is not itself sufficient for a venue to be suitable. Plus some otherwise suitable venues go heavily for the much pricier end of the market, leaving them well beyond what not only the Lib Dems but even Labour and the Conservatives can afford.

Note: the Liberal Democrat conference app usually gets updated rather closer to conference than the publication of the agenda and directory.

Download this document

Download this document

Keep up with news about Lib Dem conference

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat conference appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email *

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news Click here for legal/privacy information

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.