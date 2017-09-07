A recap for new readers: the Liberal Democrat Federal Board (FB) is shepherding the party through a new process for creating and then managing a party strategy – which covers both political and organisational matters. The plan is to have a motion go to the federal conference next spring.

The run up to that included a consultation paper and member survey earlier this year. There is now another consultation paper and member survey to go with the session coming up at Bournemouth party conference.

You can read this new Lib Dem strategy consultation paper below. More details about the survey for party members are over on the Lib Dem website.

Printed copies of the consultation paper will be available at conference, and for members who aren’t online but are at conference, there will also be a chance to do the consultation survey on tablets at the Federal Board help desk during conference.

I’ve been very closely involved in writing the consultation paper, so if you’ve got any queries about any of it, please do ask.

Download this document

Keep up with news about Lib Dem conference

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat conference appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email *

Name * First Last

What stories would you like alerts for? * Election law and electoral administration news Liberal Democrat conference Liberal Democrat candidate selection news Click here for legal/privacy information

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.