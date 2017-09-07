Lib Dem strategy consultation paper for Bournemouth conference published
A recap for new readers: the Liberal Democrat Federal Board (FB) is shepherding the party through a new process for creating and then managing a party strategy – which covers both political and organisational matters. The plan is to have a motion go to the federal conference next spring.
The run up to that included a consultation paper and member survey earlier this year. There is now another consultation paper and member survey to go with the session coming up at Bournemouth party conference.
You can read this new Lib Dem strategy consultation paper below. More details about the survey for party members are over on the Lib Dem website.
Printed copies of the consultation paper will be available at conference, and for members who aren’t online but are at conference, there will also be a chance to do the consultation survey on tablets at the Federal Board help desk during conference.
I’ve been very closely involved in writing the consultation paper, so if you’ve got any queries about any of it, please do ask.
Keep up with news about Lib Dem conference
If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat conference appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)
There are no comments