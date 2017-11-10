The five Lib Dems seeking to be next MP for Cheltenham

Following the news that former Lib Dem MP for Cheltenham Martin Horwood is not seeking to run at the next general election comes news of the shortlist of candidates to succeed him.

The shortlist (via Jonathan Calder and the local media) to be the next prospective Parliamentary candidate (PPC) for Cheltenham is:

Elizabeth Adams (former candidate for Stratford-upon-Avon twice over)

Chris Coleman (Gloucestershire county councillor and Chelteham borough councillor; former candidate for Devizes and the Forest of Dean)

Adam Hanrahan (Sheffield City councillor)

Sally Symington (former candidate for Hemel Hempstead)

Max Wilkinson (Cheltenham borough councillor and former candidate for Stroud)

The hustings is slated for 25 November and the decision will be made by a vote of party members.

