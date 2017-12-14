Final council by-elections of 2018: results so far

Following yesterday’s pair of unusually early by-elections, Thursday brings the final polls of 2017: eight further council by-elections plus a bonus City of London contest. Those eight are made up of five Labour defences, two Liberal Democrat defences and one Conservative defence.

First up, a ward in Salford which the Liberal Democrats won back in 2008, but then lost in 2010 and then stopped contesting in 2014. This time, however, for the first time the most recent four outings there was a Lib Dem again:

Next-up, the wildcard: the City of London contest with three independent candidates and one Labour.

And on to Wigan:

Despite the very low Lib Dem share, it’s worth remembering the benefits of always putting up a candidate. This ward had gone five contests without the Lib Dems standing previously, and the party has never done well in this ward even before that. So simply by standing Joshua Hindle has helped take us forward.

After the series of loses to the Lib Dems in recent weeks, the Conservatives get some good news – at the expense of Labour:

This is the council where Labour has just been ousted following an electoral administration scandal. No Lib Dem candidate, alas, even though the party had been contesting the seat up until 2012.

The second by-election for the same council saw Labour hang on and this time a Lib Dem candidate thanks to Richard Virr:

Then in the south west, the first of the two Lib Dem defences. It’s a hold with an increased majority:

Congratulations to Swithin Long and the team. His early start was worthwhile:

Next, a Labour hold in Barnsley:

Great to see Paul Nugent standing for the Lib Dems, as the party had stood only once in the ten previous contests since the ward was created and even that was back in 2008.

Check back for more results as they comes…

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

