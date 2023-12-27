Thank you, Election Maps UK and Open Council Data

Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay.

As we come to the end of the year it’s a good time to give thanks to two folk that are a source of much of the information about council by-elections and defections which feature in my own output: the @ElectionMapsUK Twitter account and the Open Council Data website.

If you’ve enjoyed my coverage of by-elections or Liberal Democrat Newswire, you too have been indirectly dependent on them both.

So why not give them a little thank you this Christmas with a quick donation to help the services so many of us rely on keep going: Election Maps UK / Open Council Data?

And if you’re able to be a little more generous, don’t forget ALDC’s Fighting Fund, which particularly helps weaker Liberal Democrat local parties build up and fight by-elections