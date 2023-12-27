Another 45 Liberal Democrat PPCs

Quite a few new Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidates (PPCs) to note since the update in my December Lib Dem Newswire.

So take a deep breath and wish good luck to…

Altrincham and Sale West: Jane Brophy, Ashton Under Lyne: Dominic Hardwick, Beckenham and Penge: Chloe-Jane Ross, Blackburn: Adam Waller-Slack, Blackpool South: Andy Creegan, Bolton North East: Rebecca Forest, Bolton South and Walkden: Gemma-Jane Bowker, Bromley and Biggin Hill: Julie Ireland, Bury North: Mark Alcock, Bury South: Andrew Page, Chester North and Neston: Stephen Gribbon, Congleton: Paul Duffy, Crewe and Nantwich: Matt Theobald, Feltham and Heston: Dhruv Sengupta, Fylde: Mark Jewell, Gorton and Denton: John Reid, Hayes and Harlington: Alex Cunliffe, Hereford and South Herefordshire: Dan Powell, Hyndburn: Beth Waller-Slack, Leeds North West: Ryk Downes, Liverpool Riverside: Rob McAlister-Bell, Macclesfield: Neil Christian, Manchester Central: Chris Northwood, Manchester Rusholme: Seb Bate, Manchester Withington: Richard Kilpatrick, North Cotswolds: Paul Hodgkinson, North West Essex: Smita Rajesh, Nottingham South: Anita Prabhakar, Oldham East and Saddleworth Sam Al-Hamdani, Orpington: Graeme Casey, Pendle and Clitheroe: Mark Kenyon, Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner: Jonathan Banks, Salford: Jake Austin, Sefton Central: Gareth Lloyd-Johnson, St Helens North: Pat Moloney, St Helens South: Brian Spencer, Spelthorne: Harry Boparai, Stalybridge and Hyde: Jamie Dwan, Stockport: Wendy Meikle, Stretford and Urmston: Mark Clayton, Tewkesbury: Cameron Thomas, Uxbridge and South Ruislip: Ian Rex-Hawkes, Warrington South: Graham Gowland, Widnes and Halewood: David Coveney, Worsley and Eccles: Jemma De Vincenzo and finally for this batch Wythenshawe and Sale East: Simon Lepori.

Details of the new Parliamentary constituency boundaries, showing how they compare with the previous ones, are available from the House of Commons Library.

See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

