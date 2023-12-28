History

The Liberal Party election slogan of 1979 that didn’t work

Time for another dive into the archives to take a look at how political leaflets, and posters, used to look. This time we travel to the 1979 general election, being held when after a minority Labour government lost a vote of confidence, having previously been in kept in office for a while by the Liberals during the Lib-Lab Pact.

1979 Liberal Party election poster - political security and economic recovery

Judging by election results, the stronger economy, more stable politics message worked about as well as stronger economy, fairer society did in 2015.

For more gems from past election leaflets, see my collection How leaflets used to look.

