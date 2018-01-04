Liberal Democrat philosophy: free 14-part weekly email

Having people understand what the Liberal Democrats stand for and why is a continuing challenge for the party. More recently, it’s come with a new twist – because the majority of the party’s members have joined since 10pm on general election day 2015.

So to help address part of that issue, I’ve spun up a little experiment: a new and free 14-part weekly email series about the roots of liberal, Liberal and Liberal Democrat beliefs. Each email is quite chunky, which is why they are spaced out weekly.

You can sign up for the free 14-week course here.

It’s about where the party’s beliefs come from and why, rather than a current survey of party policy. If that’s more your thing, you may find my party poster or the 2017 manifesto useful.

The email series is all polished and ready to go but I’m sure in its first outings there will be feedback aplenty. Please do let me know what you think of it. More feedback means it can either improve (or, ahem, be quickly killed off if it fails horribly).

Many thanks to Duncan Brack and his colleagues at the Liberal Democrat History Group, especially the contributors to the now sadly out of print Dictionary of Liberal Thought, whose work I’ve used heavily.

Thanks for the permission Duncan and I hope you don’t wince too much at what I’ve done with the words.