No, Andrew Adonis leading a new centre party isn’t the answer

Yes, talk of forming new parties (to add to the many new parties already created in the last few months) is back in the air again.

So let’s remember that one of the most basic rules, if not the most basic rule, of using evidence is to look at the full range of evidence and not just pick the most eye-catching outlier.

Hence my comments on Twitter earlier about the foolishness of looking at Emanuel Macron’s success in France and simply saying ‘hey British centrists, do that here too!’:

All the more so if you apply a bit of detailed analysis not only to the failure rate of centrist political movements in France but also to boring details like the use of first past the post in constituencies in Britain rather the French election methods.

Or indeed how when not being the hero of liberals, Andrew Adonis is going round being the enemy of liberals:

As Vince Cable, leader of the existing liberal centrist(-ish) party said:

New parties, including centrist parties, almost always fail.

As a veteran of the SDP, Vince Cable of course knows all about new parties.