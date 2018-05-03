And we have a Liberal Democrat gain to kick-off the local election results

Ooooh, look at the swing on that:

This is the ward where the Liberal Democrats snatched a dramatic win in a council by-election in February. Congratulations to the local team on building on that and being well and truly on the up:

Down south, the pattern of Liberal Democrat council by-election gains from the Conservatives in southern England looks to be continuing:

Likewise in non-by-elections too:

“Shock” news from Tower Hamlets: the elections haven’t been run as well as they should:

The pattern of results around England is likely to vary greatly, e.g. London versus southern England versus small town Midlands versus the north. So don’t read too much into the atypical slice of early results, but…

I’ll be covering more results as they come in, but for the full analysis – the good, the bad and the indifferent – sign up for Lib Dem Newswire which will hit email inboxes in the next few days. What do the results mean for the future of the Liberal Democrats, whether the party is right to bet so heavily on Brexit and how did Vince Cable do in his first set of local elections as leader? That and more will be all in there for you to read.