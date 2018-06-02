A special newsfeed for anyone running a Lib Dem social media account

Do you run one or more Liberal Democrat social media accounts, such as a Twitter account for a local party or a Facebook page for a regional party?

If so, then I’ve got a specially curated RSS feed (https://feeds.markpack.org.uk/libdemamplify.rss) which has stories suitable for sharing on official party accounts. It collates stories from sources such as Vince Cable, the federal website and positive stories about the party in the media, putting them into on RSS feed.

Why an RSS feed? Because that’s the format with which you can easily automate re-posting of this content to social media accounts. For example, you can use the free online IFTTT service to automatically post such content to Twitter or Facebook, either directly or via Buffer.

Unlike, for example, my monthly newsletter which is deliberately written to give a more rounded view of how the party is doing, this selection of stories is the sort of suitable for sharing on accounts aimed at the public.

That way, you get extra content going out on your accounts, helping to build up their audiences and engagement, without having to do anything beyond the initial set-up.

Hope you find it useful, and do let me have any questions or suggestions.