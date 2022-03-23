Labour councillor joins the Lib Dems in Rochdale

Rochdale Online reports on a boost for the Liberal Democrats locally ahead of the May council elections:

A former Labour mayor of Rochdale has defected to the Liberal Democrats.

Councillor Mohammed Zaman confirmed his decision to cross the floor citing ‘in-fighting’ and splits within Labour ranks for his departure. It means the Lib Dems now have four members on the council…

Councillor Zaman said: “I have made the decision to leave the Labour party because of the amount of infighting and partisan factions that have emerged in the past few years. I have always put my community first and Labour just seem to act in their own interests … The Liberal Democrats have always acted with dignity and integrity and I look forward to joining my new group colleagues on council.”