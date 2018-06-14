What are you expecting in Lewisham East?

One Parliamentary by-election, one council by-election and one delayed council election (due to the death of a candidate) this week.

My coverage of the results may be a little delayed this time, so here are the details of what’s up for election and feel free to speculate on what to expect in Lewisham or the other two contests…

Lewisham East Parliamentary by-election

The contest in a Labour-held Parliamentary seat where in 2017 the Liberal Democrats polled just 4.4%. The party’s peak was in 2010, though still under 30% even then at 28.2%. Back in 1983 the SDP’s candidate here was Polly Toynbee, who secured 22.0%.

London Bridge and West Bermondsey

The delayed council contest in a three-member ward on new boundaries which now include City Hall (home to Mayor of London and the London Assembly), one quarter of Tower Bridge, a lovely view of the Tower of London, a Charles Kennedy gnome and a sadly paved-over watercourse through the More London development.

Town Ward, Doncaster

A Labour-held seat fought twice before, both times with out a Lib Dem candidate but with one this time in the form of Ian Smith.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

