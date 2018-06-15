Cllr Sarah Bligh switches from Conservatives to Lib Dems

Continuing the gain of Liberal Democrat councillors this week is the news from Fenland District Council:

Fenland councillor Sarah Bligh has announced she is leaving the Conservative party to join the Liberal Democrats after “bitter infighting” and “oppressive overtones” within the Tory group…

“In recent months, there has been bitter infighting within the Conservative group that hasn’t sat well with me. I have made no secret of the fact that I had suffered from mental health problems in the past and the infighting behaviour was starting to bring back those feelings.

“I was also concerned that those people that did support me when I started as a councillor were de-selected as a result of the political infighting and this did not resonate with me.” [Cambridgeshire Times]