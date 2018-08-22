Your private messages might travel under this Cornish beach

More educative entertainment from Tom Scott:

In Porthcurno, Cornwall, there’s an old telegraph cable landing station. It’s how Britain talked to the Empire – and it’s now a museum. But the technology here isn’t quite as obsolete as you might think.

Long-time readers, or fans of Tom Scott, may recall that this isn’t his first Cornish based technology video. See also: The first ever wireless hack: Marconi vs Maskelyne.