Dogs are barking out against Brexit in a Wooferendum

The dogs against Brexit, spotted earlier this summer, are back:

You might be wondering what all this is about.

Dogs and Brexit – why?

As man’s best friend, we can see that Brexit is a real dog’s dinner. That’s why canines all over the country are starting a Wooferendum, howling on behalf of the millions of people in the UK who believe Brexit is a huge mistake.

It’s time for us to get pawlitical and take a stand and send Brexit to the doghouse.