Dogs are barking out against Brexit in a Wooferendum
The dogs against Brexit, spotted earlier this summer, are back:
You might be wondering what all this is about.
Dogs and Brexit – why?
As man’s best friend, we can see that Brexit is a real dog’s dinner. That’s why canines all over the country are starting a Wooferendum, howling on behalf of the millions of people in the UK who believe Brexit is a huge mistake.
It’s time for us to get pawlitical and take a stand and send Brexit to the doghouse.
The new video says:
Dogs are barking out against Brexit in a Wooferendum, because they want to give people a voice. Also, canines were never consulted about Brexit – and that ain’t right, surely…
The campaign’s founder is Daniel Elkan:
Daniel Elkan is a freelance writer who has written for publications including New Scientist, National Geographic Traveller, The Independent, The Guardian, The Telegraph, Time Out and others. When he’s not interviewing dogs he enjoys playing football.
