Liberal Democrat opinion poll ratings on the up

I’ve commented a few times recently on the gradually rising Liberal Democrat poll ratings.

One way of looking at this is to ask when the party was last higher than its current ratings with each of the pollsters. The answer to that is:

ComRes: May 2017

ICM: May 2017

Kantar TNS: May 2017

Opinium: April 2017

Survation: April 2017

YouGov: April 2017

Ipsos-MORI: December 2016

BMG: highest on record (!) – 18 polls this Parliament but only a few prior to that

Delta Poll: highest on record but only 2 polls this Parliament

There is still a very long way to go in the party’s recovery, but the steady improvement in them has, so far, largely gone without notice in the media.

Read coverage of the recent party conference (sexed-up or not), for example, and you’ll see almost no reference to ‘but the party’s ratings are higher than they were a year ago’ or anything similar.

But if that Lib Dem rise continues, it’ll start becoming hard to ignore.

Get polling news and analysis by email

Sign up here if you would like to receive the Polling UnPacked occasional email newsletter, highlighting the best in analysis and news about British political opinion polling from a carefully curated range of high-quality sites (no more than one email a day and usually much less frequent):

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.