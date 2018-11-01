Lib Dem strategy, messaging… and raffle tickets



Last night I was off to Islington Liberal Democrats, speaking about the party’s strategy and messaging, and getting the very Lib Dem honour of… drawing the raffle. You will also notice that I am perfecting my ‘holding an invisible flagpole in front of me’ speaking style.

I’ve done several other similar talks recently, including in Lewisham and at South Central regional conference, and it’s always a pleasure to meet readers at these events.

It’s off to East Midlands regional conference, ALDC’s awesome Kickstart conference and the Amber Valley local party AGM amongst other speaking slots in the next few weeks.

Hope to meet more readers there and elsewhere. And, of course, I’ll have with me some copies of the perfect Christmas present for you to buy…