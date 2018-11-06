PODCAST: What the evidence really says about the impact of campaigning – Josh Townsley
Welcome to the latest in my occasional series highlighting interesting findings from academic research. Today, something slightly different – a podcast featuring Josh Townsley talking about what research says overall on the impact of political campaigning:
In the seventh episode we talk to Joshua Townsley from the University of Kent about campaigning. There is lots of research about campaigning in politics, but what do we actually know about its effectiveness. We talk about how parties aim to mobilise their supporters and the impact of the internet and social media.
Alas, parrots do not feature.
For more on what the evidence says about the impact of campaigning, see my chapter for More Sex, Lies and the Ballot Box and the key research round-up “The Minimal Persuasive Effects of Campaign Contact in General Elections: Evidence from 49 Field Experiments”.
