PODCAST: What the evidence really says about the impact of campaigning – Josh Townsley

Welcome to the latest in my occasional series highlighting interesting findings from academic research. Today, something slightly different – a podcast featuring Josh Townsley talking about what research says overall on the impact of political campaigning:

In the seventh episode we talk to Joshua Townsley from the University of Kent about campaigning. There is lots of research about campaigning in politics, but what do we actually know about its effectiveness. We talk about how parties aim to mobilise their supporters and the impact of the internet and social media.