This is the beginning of the end of Brexit – Vince Cable

Responding to the crushing 230 vote defeat for the Theresa May’s Brexit deal in the House of Commons, Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable said:

This is the beginning of the end of Brexit. With Parliament in deadlock, it is time to go back to the public.

Labour have finally lodged a no confidence motion, after weeks of failing to do so. I have signed it and the Liberal Democrats will vote against a Conservative Government which is now in meltdown.

However, a General Election will not offer a way forward for the country so long as Jeremy Corbyn continues to procrastinate, backing Brexit while pretending not to. And while the Conservatives are more divided than ever, they are likely to unite with their friends in the DUP if only to keep themselves in office.

Jeremy Corbyn must listen to Labour members and MPs, and back a People’s Vote on the Government’s plan versus staying in the European Union.