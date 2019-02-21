Two council by-elections, two Liberal Democrat candidates
One Labour seat and one Conservative-turned-Independent seat make up this week’s council by-elections. Both, hooray, have a Liberal Democrat candidate.
Ely, Cardiff
A Labour seat with Richard Jerrett, pictured above, as the Lib Dem candidate.
Oundle, Northamptonshire
This by-election is for a seat won by the Conservatives at the election but the councillor then defected* to Independents as part of the fallout around the council running out of money.
Marc Folgate was the Liberal Democrat candidate.
* A variant of Rule 2a applies
These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections.
