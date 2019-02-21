Whilst we wait to find out if there will be a Parliamentary by-election in Peterborough, and with one definitely on the way in Newport West following the sad death of Paul Flynn, there is also now the chance of one in Brecon and Radnorshire.

As the BBC reports:

A Welsh Conservative MP has been charged in connection with allegations over false expenses claims. Chris Davies, MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, is accused of two offences of forgery and one of providing false or misleading information for allowance claims. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said he was due to appear before Westminster magistrates in March.

From a Liberal Democrat political viewpoint, this by-election would be particularly interesting as this is a former Liberal Democrat constituency. Richard Livesey and then Roger Williams have been MPs for this seat.

Here’s how those three possible contests compare:

Brecon and Radnorshire: 2010 Lib Dem vote – 46% / 2016 referendum vote – 48% Remain

Newport West: 2010 Lib Dem vote – 17% / 2016 referendum vote – 47% Remain

Peterborough: 2010 Lib Dem vote – 20% / 2016 referendum vote – 38% Remain

Brecon, therefore, stands out as the best Lib Dem prospect. It could also make for a useful early test of how the party and Independent Group can figure out ways of working together.