Continuing the trend of elected public officials, a former MEP and activists joining the Liberal Democrats, from both Labour and the Conservatives, is the news from Beverley:

Two town councillors in Beverley have quit Labour to join the Liberal Democrats.

Father and son Peter and Tom Astell … have both confirmed they will contest the Minster & Woodmansey ward for their new party in May’s contest when every seat on the council is up for grabs.

Councillor Peter Astell, who has served two terms as Beverley’s mayor on the town council, said Labour no longer reflected his values and claimed he did not recognise the party he had been a member of for decades.

He described joining the Liberal Democrats as “a breath of fresh air”.