Isabelle Parasram elected the new Lib Dem Vice President, BAME



As part of the Liberal Democrat efforts to improve our record at diversity and inclusion, a new party post has been created: Vice President, BAME.

This post is elected by the Federal Board, and the Board recently carried out an election after a hustings session to select the first holder of the post.

It’s Isabelle Parasram, who has previously played a key role in getting the party’s complaints processes improved:

Congratulations Isabelle, and I look forward to working with you.