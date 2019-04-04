Another Conservative councillor joins the Liberal Democrats

Following the news from Woking, comes the switch from Conservatives to Liberal Democrat of Caroline Neville in Chichester.

Caroline Neville, councillor for Stedham since 2015, will be standing for the Liberal Democrats in this May’s local elections.

She explained her move, saying:

This was an extremely difficult decision. The Liberal Democrats in the District Council are working together to improve the lives of local residents and campaigning on the things that really matter. I felt that by joining the Liberal Democrats I would be better able to make a difference in my ward.

Kate O’Kelly, Liberal Democrat district councillor for Rogate and county councillor for Midhurst, said,

We are delighted to welcome Caroline to our Midhurst team. Caroline supported our work reversing some of the cuts to essential local bus services. She stood up to the out-of-touch council who imposed Velo South and a care home on residents without proper consultation. If re-elected, together we will be able to achieve much more for our residents.

Adrian Moss, Liberal Democrat group leader, said:

We all welcome Caroline as a candidate. In recent months Caroline has been very supportive of our initiatives. She has strong environmental credentials and has a really good reputation of standing up for her residents.