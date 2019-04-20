What do Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) do?

What does an MEP actually do? Take their salary, barely turn up for work and then get fined for breaking the rules if you are Nigel Farage. But what about the rest of the Members of the European Parliament?

Former Liberal Democrat MEP, and candidate this time around, Bill Newton Dunn put together a booklet in which MEPs explain what their job involves.

You can read it online here. Or, if you would like to buy a printed copy, drop him an email.