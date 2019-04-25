Can you guess what is missing from Labour’s official Euro election leaflets?

Huffington Post has got hold of a copy of the election address leaflets being prepared by the Labour Party for use in the European Parliament elections. These are the leaflets that will get delivered by the Royal Mail to millions of households across the country – perhaps the single biggest distribution leaflet for the campaign.

And there’s a certain policy missing from them…

Fury As Corbyn European Elections Leaflet Suggests Labour Backs Brexit… Jeremy Corbyn is facing a fierce backlash from Labour members after a draft leaflet for the European elections said the party would press ahead with Brexit. The leaflet, passed to HuffPost UK, makes no mention of the party’s policy to push for a second referendum on quitting the EU, was sent out to MEPs on Thursday. One Labour insider said: “MEPs were not given these leaflets to review, they were just told: this is what the party is printing and this is what they would have to put out.”

This is of course in line with Jeremy Corbyn’s decades-long Eurosceptism, including voting with right-wing Conservative Eurosceptics in Parliament. Not to mention his more recent comments:

All the more reason to back the Liberal Democrats if you want real opposition to Brexit and to avoid splitting the Remainer vote.