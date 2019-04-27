Conservative council leader leaves it oddly late to quit his party

Very odd timing for this news about the now former Conservative leader of East Devon Council, Ian Thomas:

The leader of East Devon District Council has quit the Conservative Party… Cllr Thomas blamed the performance of the Party nationally for his departure and emphasised it had nothing to do with local issues. He also added that if re-elected, he will sit as an Independent. [Devon Live]

What makes the timing so odd is that this has come after his nomination papers went in… with the Conservative Party name and logo.

Ian Thomas is therefore still appearing on ballot papers as the Conservative Party candidate.