A constituency opinion poll from Matt Singh of Number Cruncher Politics puts Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds on course to win the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election:

Jane Dodds (Liberal Democrats): 43% (+14 on 2017)

Christopher Davies (Conservative): 28% (-21)

Des Parkinson (The Brexit Party): 20% (+20)

Tom Davies (Labour): 8% (-10)

Lady Lily Pink (Monster Raving Loony Party): 1% (+1)

Liz Phillips (UKIP): 1% (n/c)

Fieldwork: 10-18 July

Method: online, using a special methodology for small geographic areas

There are no Green or Plaid candidates as both parties have decided to back Jane Dodds.

Matt Singh famously got the 2015 general election right thanks to his innovative analysis and has since started commissioning opinion polls. His European Parliament election poll was, however, only moderately accurate, possibly because – as in even more the case with this by-election poll – the fieldwork concluded well ahead of polling day.

His poll does, however, suggest a repeat of something that happened in those Euros – greater enthusiasm amongst Remain voters than Leave voters:

Those planning to vote Lib Dem (88% say very likely) and those who voted Remain in 2016 (82%) currently show the highest levels of enthusiasm, contributing to the extent of the Lib Dem lead. Nevertheless, 1-in-7 2016 Leave voters intend to back the Europhiles at the by-election, along with around half of 2017 Labour voters.

