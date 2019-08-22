Liberal Democrats win this week’s one council by-election
Only one council by-election this week, a Liberal Democrat defence in Warwickshire.
Rokeby and Overslade, Rugby
Triggered by the resignation of Nick Long, the contest saw Glenda Allanach stand for the Liberal Democrats. She had been a local councillor on this council back in 2000-2005, and is now on the council once more:
Note too that, yet again, Labour performed poorly in a council by-election.
