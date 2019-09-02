Renew Party backs Lib Dems in Boris Johnson’s constituency



The Renew Party has decided to back Elizabeth Evenden-Kenyon, the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Boris Johnson’s constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

It follows their decision to back Jane Dodds in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election.





Julie Girling, Renew’s interim leader, is the former Conservative MEP who urged votes for the Lib Dems in the European election.

