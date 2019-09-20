VIDEO: Watch the Liberal Democrat conference rally
Missed the rally at Liberal Democrat conference in Bournemouth?
You can watch it online, including Tim Farron plugging a book, by-election winner Jane Dodds, future MP Laura Gordon, a host of Liberal Democrat MEPs, Guy Verhofstadt, Jo Swinson and latest recruit Sam Gyimah.
Keep up with news about Lib Dem conference
