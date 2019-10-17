As it’s the North West Presidential hustings on Saturday*, I won’t be able to make the People’s Vote march this time around. So here instead is some excellent advice from Rob Blackie for everyone who is going on the march:

Sign up to Bridgefy

Bridgefy is a useful Bluetooth app that allows you to message people when mobile networks go down, like at major marches. If you set it up in advance then you can make sure that your team from your local party can find each other if separated. Android app / Apple app

Happy marching! Or, if I’ll be seeing you at the hustings, happy questioning!

* It’s at the regional conference which was originally scheduled, then moved when the People’s Vote march was scheduled but then the People’s Vote march was rescheduled… to the new date of the regional conference. Not surprisingly, at this point the region decided it couldn’t try moving it again.