Political

Some gems from the latest new political party applications

The Electoral Commission has just released the latest round of applications it has received from would-be new political parties.

In amongst the gems are these:

The reset party

Lower-case r deliberate but what really caught my eye was one of its proposed ballot paper descriptions:

Only 2 policies. And a half

UK Truth

This party comes with quite the logo (sorry, higher quality version not available):

UK Truth Party proposed logo

Not as good as the British Tea Party logo, though.

Let’s hope they do better than the Kitten Independence Party.

 

