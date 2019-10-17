Some gems from the latest new political party applications

The Electoral Commission has just released the latest round of applications it has received from would-be new political parties.

In amongst the gems are these:

The reset party

Lower-case r deliberate but what really caught my eye was one of its proposed ballot paper descriptions:

Only 2 policies. And a half

UK Truth

This party comes with quite the logo (sorry, higher quality version not available):

Not as good as the British Tea Party logo, though.

Let’s hope they do better than the Kitten Independence Party.

Keep up with news about elections by email

If you’d like to be notified by email when new posts about how are how our elections are run appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)



Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Name * First Last If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

Interested in more stories about how our elections are run? Follow my dedicated election law channels on Facebook or Twitter which include bonus extra stories that don’t appear on this blog.