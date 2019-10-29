Stephen Lloyd: I’m going to be doing everything I can to stop Brexit

Having made a promise at the last general election, Liberal Democrat MP Stephen Lloyd felt he had to vote for the government’s Brexit deal, resigning the party whip as a result.

But having kept to his promise, a new general election has given him the chance to, in his words, clear the slate.

Stephen Lloyd will be standing for the Liberal Democrats with an unequivocally pro-Remain stance:

I’ve kept my word folks [on voting for the Brexit deal] … but with the new general election the slate is clean. So what I’m telling you is … I’m going to be backing Remain full-throatedly… I’m going to be doing everything I can to stop Brexit.

