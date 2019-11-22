Strong Conservative showing in this week’s council by-elections
Six local council by-elections, including each of Scotland, Wales and England, this week.
Torry/Ferryhill, Aberdeen
An SNP seat with Gregory McAbery standing for the Liberal Democrats in a ward elected by STV last time as this is Scotland and where the SNP topped the poll in first preferences.
Llanishen, Cardiff
Will Ogborne stood for the Liberal Democrats in the contest for a Labour seat, albeit one in a multi-member ward where the Conservatives topped the poll in the election that saw Labour win only one of the seats in the ward.
Loxwood, Chichester
Alexander Jeffery ran for the Liberal Democrats for a seat the party won last time but then lost when the elected councillor defected* to the Greens. Her later resignation caused this by-election.
Keith and Cullen, Moray
Ian Aitchison was the Liberal Democrat candidate, a welcome change for the no-shows for the party the previous two times this ward was up for election. Although the seat up was an Independent, the SNP topped the first preferences in last time’s STV election.
Result to come.
Birch Green, West Lancashire
No Lib Dem this time, making it eleven absences in a row stretching back to and including the ward’s first election in 2002.
Result to come.
Bourne, West Sussex
A Conservative seat, contested for the Liberal Democrats by Andrew Kerry-Bedell.
Result to come.
