Conservative councillor joins Liberal Democrats in Derby

It isn’t only figures from national politics who are switching to back the Liberal Democrats. Plenty others are switching too, of whom the latest is Stephen Willoughby, a councillor in Derby:

A senior Derby city councillor has quit the Conservative Party to join the Liberal Democrats.

Stephen Willoughby said he can no longer support the party as it had become “unrecognisable” from the one he supported more than 20 years ago.

The Derwent ward councillor was first elected in 2007…

Lib Dem council group leader, Ruth Skelton, welcomed Mr Willoughby to the party council group.

She said: “Steve is one of many members of both Labour and Conservatives, who in all conscience can’t stay in those parties as both have shifted to the political extremes.

“The Lib Dems are welcoming former members of both the Labour and Conservatives who are not prepared to stand by and watch our country lurch to the political extremes.” [Derbyshire Live]