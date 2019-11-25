Former Conservative Deputy Prime Minister backs Lib Dems in general election
Following his support for the Liberal Democrats in the European Parliament elections, former Conservative Deputy Prime Minister is now urging people to vote Lib Dem or independent at the general election:
The former deputy prime minister said Mr Johnson was selling voters a “grand delusion” that he could deliver Brexit by the end of January…
Appearing at a panel event alongside expelled Tories Dominic Grieve, Anne Milton and David Gauke, the peer urged lifelong Conservative voters to abandon the party at the ballot box.
Asked what advice he would give to Tory voters, Lord Heseltine said: “I’m telling them to vote for what they believe in and what the Conservative Party has stood for all my life and probably all theirs – and to put country first.
What I think that means in practical terms is they either vote for defrocked Conservative candidates – of which we have three excellent examples here – or they vote for the Lib Dems. [The Independent]
In backing the Lib Dems, Michael Heseltine is joining a former Conservative trade minister and a Conservative peer, not to mention high profile support from former Labour figures too.
If you sign up for my blog posts digest you’ll get a handy one-a-day email with links to all the latest posts. You can also sign up for a range of other lists, including Liberal Democrat Newswire – a monthly newsletter about the party. Just pick the options you’d like on the sign-up form.
There are no comments