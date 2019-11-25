Following his support for the Liberal Democrats in the European Parliament elections, former Conservative Deputy Prime Minister is now urging people to vote Lib Dem or independent at the general election:

The former deputy prime minister said Mr Johnson was selling voters a “grand delusion” that he could deliver Brexit by the end of January…

Appearing at a panel event alongside expelled Tories Dominic Grieve, Anne Milton and David Gauke, the peer urged lifelong Conservative voters to abandon the party at the ballot box.

Asked what advice he would give to Tory voters, Lord Heseltine said: “I’m telling them to vote for what they believe in and what the Conservative Party has stood for all my life and probably all theirs – and to put country first.

What I think that means in practical terms is they either vote for defrocked Conservative candidates – of which we have three excellent examples here – or they vote for the Lib Dems. [The Independent]