What was your most bizarre canvassing experience?
Rifling through some old blog posts I came across these two great clips of political canvassing, taken from Dennis Potter’s satire Vote, Vote, Vote for Nigel Barton which, like all great satires, comes with a large dollop of truth:
Of course, grim canvassing experiences can be the trigger for fun, even if Liberal Democrat peer Tim Razzall recounts in his memoirs going a little far:
After the first ten houses, all of whom had told me that they were Tory and disliked the Liberal council, I thought I would have some fun. For the next ten houses I said I was conducting a consultation as to whether the name of Fife Road should be changed to Nelson Mandela Street. Margaret Thatcher had recently described Nelson Mandela as a terrorist, so the expressions on the doorstep were stunned.
Not a tactic that figures in my canvassing factsheet.
And then there were the cases of the parrots and the board game.
