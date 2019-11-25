What was your most bizarre canvassing experience?

Rifling through some old blog posts I came across these two great clips of political canvassing, taken from Dennis Potter’s satire Vote, Vote, Vote for Nigel Barton which, like all great satires, comes with a large dollop of truth:

Of course, grim canvassing experiences can be the trigger for fun, even if Liberal Democrat peer Tim Razzall recounts in his memoirs going a little far:

After the first ten houses, all of whom had told me that they were Tory and disliked the Liberal council, I thought I would have some fun. For the next ten houses I said I was conducting a consultation as to whether the name of Fife Road should be changed to Nelson Mandela Street. Margaret Thatcher had recently described Nelson Mandela as a terrorist, so the expressions on the doorstep were stunned.

Not a tactic that figures in my canvassing factsheet.

And then there were the cases of the parrots and the board game.

What’s been your most bizarre canvassing experience?