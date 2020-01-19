Dorothy Thornhill to chair Liberal Democrat elections review

Here’s what I wrote yesterday for the party’s website following our Federal Board meeting:

The Board has commissioned a review into both the General election and the European elections. This review will be run independently of those who ran the elections, with a panel of experts who have a broad range of skills from knowing about grassroots election campaigns through to understanding what the very best decision-making processes in organisations look like. The Chair is Dorothy Thornhill, who was the elected Mayor of Watford for 16 years, leading a successful turnaround of the council’s administration and quality of services, and was made a Liberal Democrat Peer in 2015. Watch out for more news soon about how they will be consulting further and there will be many more opportunities for people at all levels to contribute to the review.

Dorothy brings three excellent benefits in particular to the role as chair – she understands campaigning, she understands improving organisations and she wasn’t involved in the running of the general and European elections. The second of those is particularly important as we need the review not only to look at whether particular decisions were right or not but also at whether the processes that led to decisions and the processes that then (tried to) implement them were right.

More news too shortly about the rest of the review panel. There are a couple of points to sort first following the Board’s discussion.

