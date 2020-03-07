How to send your views to the Lib Dem elections review

Here’s my latest piece for the Liberal Democrat website, this time about the party’s elections post-mortem:

Over 22,000 (yes, twenty-two thousand) submissions have already been made to the party’s independent review into the general and European elections. But that’s not stopping the review team, headed up by Dorothy Thornhill, from wanting to hear more…

One opportunity to do that in person is at the party’s spring conference in York, from 10:10am on Saturday 14 March in the main conference hall.

But don’t worry if you can’t make it to the party conference.

You can also send your views by email to Dorothy and the team on thornhilld@parliament.uk. They can be both personal views or those on behalf of a party group or body.

There have also been many different local or regional feedback events organised around the country too. Write-ups from those are also very welcome.

If you sign up for my blog posts digest you’ll get a handy one-a-day email with links to all the latest posts. You can also sign up for a range of other lists, including Liberal Democrat Newswire – a monthly newsletter about the party. Just pick the options you’d like on the sign-up form.