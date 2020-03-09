What’s it like being a councillor and how do you get to be one? Never Mind The Bar Charts S2/E4
In the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, I talk with Councillor Anton Georgiou from Brent, who won a spectacular by-election victory in January and is now getting to enjoy being a councillor.
What’s it like? How did he win? And how can others emulate him?
Listen to find out…
Show notes
- Anton Georgiou’s by-election victory.
- His tweets about being a councillor.
- The importance of pointing at potholes.
- Daniel Brown, former Lib Dem councillor for Alperton and his autocorrection tip.
- Siobhan Benita’s campaign to be Mayor of London.
- Stephen Robinson on what it’s like to be a council leader.
- ALDC.
Find Never Mind The Bar Charts on social media
Like the show? Do follow on Twitter or Facebook. It’s a great way to hear more about the podcast – and to let your friends and colleagues know about it too.
Subscribe, rate and review
If you like Never Mind The Bar Charts, you can find us on Acast, Anchor, Breaker, Google Podcasts, iTunes, Overcast, Pocket Casts, PodBean, RadioPublic, Spotify or Stitcher. Hit subscribe to get future episodes delivered straight to you, and please do rate and review the show.
There are no comments