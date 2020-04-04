We will work constructively with everyone who shares our progressive aims: Davey on Starmer’s election
Here’s how Liberal Democrat interim co-leader Ed Davey has responded to Keir Starmer’s election as Labour Party leader:
Congratulations to Keir Starmer.
We all now have an opportunity to move forward and away from the divisive politics of recent years.
Lib Dems will always work with whoever we can to pursue our liberal values, build more caring, just society, tackle #ClimateEmergency.
In this crisis, progressive parties must explore common ground, as we work with the government to save lives & defeat #Covid19UK threat.
Starmer was a crucial voice in moving Labour towards more pro-EU position; his internationalist instincts chime more closely with ours than Corbyn’s ever did.
There is opportunity for common ground.
The Lib Dems believe in:
🔶 Building a country where everyone can get on in life
🔶 Fighting #ClimateEmergency
🔶 Reforming our broken political system
Our party will work constructively with everyone who shares these progressive aims.
As the chapter closes on one Labour leader, we hope the new one can see the Labour Party play a constructive role in building an effective multi-party opposition.
That will be the litmus test of Keir Starmer’s leadership.
One comment to add from myself: the very strong comments about rooting out anti-Semitism in Starmer’s acceptance speech are particularly welcome.
