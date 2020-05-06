PODCAST – Protecting our privacy is key to fighting coronavirus: Jim Killock interview
It’s crucial that apps designed to help us battle coronavirus also protect our privacy as otherwise their take-up and so public health will suffer.
That’s the key point made by the Open Rights Group’s Jim Killock in the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts as we discussed the potential risks to our civil liberties from the different attempts to track who people have been in contact with.
Such contact tracing is essential to tackling coronavirus, but how can it be done best? Listen to find out…
Feedback as every very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- How Australia is legislating for a contact tracing app in ways that protect people’s rights.
- The German approach to protecting civil liberties while tracking people to tackle coronavirus.
- Problems with the British approach.
- Join the Open Rights Group.
- Jim Killock on Twitter.
- Photo credit: Rieo from Pixabay.
