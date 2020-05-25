Political

Seven thoughts on Dominic Cummings

Right from the start, Dominic Cummings’s defence of his actions shows, at best, very poor judgement:

He’s certainly not following past behaviour:

Dominic Cummings suggested that a sensible way to check your eyesight is to put a young child in a car and drive off. I’m not convinced:

I’m glad people I work with are better than him:

It’s not only Dominic Cummings who comes out of this badly. So too the Prime Minister:
Mark Pack tweets about Boris Johnson's poor defence of Dominic Cummings

Finally, a tip for Conservative Members of Parliament:

And Labour ones too:

