Conservatives lose council majority after Cummings-inspired resignation

West Devon councillor Mike Davies has quit the Conservative Party over Dominic Cummings:

The former Mayor of West Devon said: “The lack of a resignation from Mr Cummings, a government advisor, undermines public trust and will now encourage people to break current and future rules. “Following Mr Cummings’ lack of foresight to resign because of the impact of his actions, the Prime Minister should now terminate Mr Cummings’ employment.”

His departure means the Conservatives have lost their one-seat majority on the council and it is now no-overall-control.

Want to know more about what the Liberal Democrats are doing in the Westminster Parliament? Sign-up for a weekly email when Parliament is in session.