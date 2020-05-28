Action taken over two Labour councillors following lockdown allegations

The Liverpool Echo reports:

A Liverpool Council cabinet member has been suspended from his role for two months after breaking lockdown rules – while the city’s Deputy Mayor has stepped down pending an investigation into her behaviour. The ECHO has revealed the flouting of lockdown rules by both Cabinet Member for children’s services Cllr Barry Kushner and Deputy Mayor Cllr Lynnie Hinnigan in recent weeks.

At least the Labour Party, unlike the Conservatives, is willing to take action.

