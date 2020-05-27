PODCAST – Party leadership, online conferences and the election review
I teamed up with the Lib Dem Pod crew for another special joint episode, with John and Richard grilling me about what’s going on in the party.
Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
Enjoy the show? Spread the word
- Follow the show on Twitter.
- Like the show on Facebook.
- Subscribe, rate or review via your favourite podcasting platform – links here.
Get new episodes by email
Sign up to get an email alert each time a new episode comes out:
Advertisements
There are no comments